Macaé City Hall

The link to the pre-registration of vaccination against Covid-19 is available on the official website of the Municipality of Macaé

The pre registration of adolescents aged 17 to 12 in the “Vacina Macaé” system. The procedure streamlines the logistics of the Covid-19 vaccination schedule. The municipality awaits the delivery of a new shipment of vaccines from the manufacturer Pfizer to start the application of the first dose for the new priority public, according to guidance from the State Department of Health.

O pre-registration link of vaccination against Covid-19 is available here on the official website of the Municipality of Macaé. On the day of application of the first dose, it is necessary to present the printed QR-Code, in addition to identification documents with photo, CPF or SUS Card and proof of residence.

The Municipal Health Department also advises parents and guardians of adolescents aged 17 to 12 to expedite the documentation with a copy that proves the comorbidity or disability described in the National Immunization Plan (PNI).

For adolescents with comorbidities, it will be necessary to present an original and copy of the medical report or certificate with the name and indication of the disease in full with the International Code of Diseases (ICD), or a prescription with a prescription for continuous use dated from May 2020.

For adolescents with disabilities, it will be necessary to present an original and copy of the medical report or certificate with the patient’s name in full and indicating the disability in full and with ICD (International Code of Diseases), or Free Public Transport Card, or Documents evidence of attendance at rehabilitation centers or units specializing in the care of people with disabilities, or an official identity document indicating the disability; or any other document indicating that it is a person with a disability.