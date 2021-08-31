Maicon terminates contract and leaves Grêmio after six years | Guild

Grêmio and midfielder Maicon terminated the contract by mutual agreement on Monday afternoon. The player leaves the club after more than six years, with an emphasis on the 2016 Copa do Brasil and 2017 Libertadores titles.

The player had a contract with the club only until December this year, when the season ends. He himself had already announced on his social networks that he would not follow Tricolor.

Maicon’s last game with the Grêmio shirt occurred last Saturday, in a 1-0 defeat by Corinthians. After Jô’s goal, the defensive midfielder complained strongly to the referee, took two yellow cards and was sent off.

1 of 1 Maicon after the Gaucho title by Grêmio — Photo: Eduardo Moura Maicon after the Gaucho title by Grêmio — Photo: Eduardo Moura

The 35-year-old player no longer appears at CT Luiz Carvalho on Wednesday, when the squad returns from the three-day break granted by the direction. He is in Rio de Janeiro with his family and should return to Porto Alegre early next week for a farewell press conference.

Maicon had renewed with Grêmio in the first half of 2018. The defensive midfielder arrived in Porto Alegre in March 2015 and quickly became captain.

Since then, he has led the team in the titles of the Copa do Brasil, in 2016, the Libertadores, in 2017, and the Recopa and Gauchão, in 2018.

The midfielder leaves the team from Rio Grande do Sul after 247 games and 15 goals scored. In 2021, due to recurring injury problems, he only performed 15 times.

Check out Grêmio’s official note

“Grêmio Foot-Ball Porto Alegrense announces the anticipation of the end of the contract with the athlete Maicon Thiago Pereira de Souza, in a decision made this Monday, by consensus between the parties.

Maicon was introduced in March 2015. He defended the Tricolor in seven seasons. He played 248 games, scoring 15 goals. During this period, he won the Copa Libertadores da América, the Copa do Brasil as captain, the Recopa Sudamericana, the Tetracampeonato Gaúcho and the Bicampeonato da Recopa Gaúcha. His qualities as an athlete and as a citizen marked an era and made Maicon an idol of the Gremista Nation, being summoned to leave his feet immortalized on the Walk of Fame.