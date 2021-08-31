Maicon terminates his contract with Grêmio

The cycle of Grêmio captain Maicon with Grêmio has come to an end. The steering wheel, immortalized in tricolor history, had a contract until the end of this year, but was released.

Recently, Maicon posted on his social networks that he was starting his farewell from Tricolor and that he didn’t know what his future would be. The decision to bring forward the end of the contract was made in an amicable manner between the player and the club.

Live football or whenever you want? Click here and try DAZN free for a month!

Choice of editors

Maicon arrived at Grêmio in 2014, coming from São Paulo. Soon, he took over as captain of the team, demonstrating a leadership with the group of players.

With the shirt of the club from Rio Grande do Sul, he won a Copa do Brasil, a Libertadores da América, a Recopa Sudamericana and four state championships. In recent years, he had been suffering a lot with muscle injuries and ended up losing space in the starting lineup.

Maicon’s last act in the Grêmio shirt was the expulsion in the game against Corinthians. The defensive midfielder started on the bench and entered the second half, did not spend 15 minutes on the field and was sent off after cursing referee Ricardo Marques Ribeiro.

The midfielder is 35 years old and has not defined whether he will end his career or if he will play at another club next season. With the Grêmio shirt, Maicon played in 248 opportunities and scored 15 goals.