‘Majesty’ is arrested by Ceará police while on vacation in Gramado | Ceará

Valeska Pereira Monteiro, 27, known as “Majesty”, was arrested by the Civil Police of Ceará while on vacation in Gramado, Rio Grande do Sul. of an arrest warrant against her. After her arrest, she was brought to Ceará. (See video above the arrival of “Majesty” in Fortaleza)

“Majesty” has a criminal record for theft, criminal association, crime against the public faith, and drug trafficking. She is also suspected of controlling the financial and distribution of drug trafficking areas in Fortaleza and the Metropolitan Region.

1 of 4 Ceara drug dealer known as Majesty was on vacation in Gramado — Photo: SSPDS/Divulgação Ceara drug dealer known as Majesty was on vacation in Gramado — Photo: SSPDS/Divulgação

According to the Civil Police investigations, while members and criminal groups disputed for territories, which resulted in homicides, the woman took advantage of her vacations to visit the sights of the city of Gramado.

In 2014, “Majesty” had already been arrested for leading a gang associated with the practice of various crimes of robbery from homes and commercial establishments in the Capital.

2 of 4 “Majesty” has been at large since April this year, when it broke the electronic monitoring anklet. — Photo: Reproduction “Majesty” has been at large since April this year, when he broke the electronic monitoring anklet. — Photo: Reproduction

According to the Deputy General Delegate, Márcio Rodrigo Gutiérrez, “Majesty” was located by the police after being monitored for about eight months.

“Valeska has been monitored by the Civil Police for some time and we identified that she was the financial arm of this group. She did all the accounting, did the financial survey of this criminal group that is based in Rio de Janeiro, but it also has its own tentacles in the State of Ceará,” says the delegate.

Gutiérrez says that the capture of the woman is relevant to the fight against criminal organizations.

“Her arrest is relevant because it brings a great message, while we have individuals violently disputing territories, the market and drug trafficking, there are individuals of high hierarchy who have command power, who enjoy these financial resources raised with criminal activity “, explains.

“Majesty” has been at large since April this year, when he broke the electronic monitoring anklet. “We identified her passages through Rio Grande do Norte, through Rio de Janeiro and finally, in Rio Grande do Sul, in Gramado, where she spent vacations”, reports the delegate.

Even outside the state, according to Márcio Gutiérrez, women continued to command trafficking. “We identified that it continued with its organizational, deliberative and decision-making power, and one of those decisions is precisely that of distributing territories so that members of the group could establish their drug trades.”

Prison of members of the ‘Majesty’ group

3 of 4 Two pistols and 80 ammunition were seized with double suspicion of belonging to the same criminal group as Majesty. — Photo: Civil Police/Disclosure Two pistols and 80 ammunition were seized with double suspicion of belonging to the same criminal group as Majesty. — Photo: Civil Police/Disclosure

On the same day as the Majesty’s arrest in Gramado, the Civil Police also carried out an action in the municipality of Itaitinga, which resulted in the arrest of a man and the arrest of a teenager, involved in the same group as a woman. Two pistols were seized with the pair, in addition to 80 ammunition.

This Monday (30), the civil police captured Mateus de Souza Silva, in addition to another teenager. With them, dozens of small bundles of marijuana, cocaine and crack were seized, as well as five precision scales and an amount of cash.

4 of 4 A man was arrested and a teenager was apprehended with drugs, a precision scale and money this Monday (30). — Photo: Civil Police/Disclosure A man was arrested and a teenager was apprehended with drugs, a precision scale and money this Monday (30). — Photo: Civil Police/Disclosure