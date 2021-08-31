Manaus will have 36 vaccination points against Covid this Tuesday

Manaus/AM – The vaccination campaign against Covid-19 continues, this Tuesday, 31, in the capital of Amazonas, in 36 service points coordinated by the Manaus City Hall, spread across all geographic areas, which will be ready to receive the the public who will take the second dose of the vaccine and also people who are 12 years of age or older, and who have not yet started the vaccination schedule.
Five strategic points of great flow (Phelippe Daou Mall, Sambadrome, Studio 5, Sesi-Clube do Trabalhador and Padre Pedro Vignola Coexistence Center) will be open from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm, and another 31 municipal health units, from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm . At strategic points, the Municipal Health Department (Semsa) will provide first and second doses (AstraZeneca, CoronaVac and Pfizer), while at health facilities will be offered exclusively the second dose of AstraZeneca.
Those who are in the interval between the two currently recommended doses should look for any of the 36 points of vaccination, that is, those who took the first dose of the immunizing CoronaVac 28 days or more ago; those who were vaccinated with AstraZenca 56 days or more ago; and those who received the first dose of Pfizer 84 days or more ago. Following guidance from the Ministry of Health, the deadline for the second dose of AstraZeneca was reduced from 84 to 56 days, a reference period that was adopted by the municipality last Saturday, 28.
To get vaccinated, it is only necessary to present an original identification document, with a photo, the CPF and the vaccination card with the registration of the first dose. Whoever is taking the second dose of AstraZeneca and prefers it, can choose the health unit closest to home, there are eight units in the North, eight in the South, eleven in the East and four in the West.
Anyone over 12 years old and, for some reason, hasn’t been vaccinated with the first dose should also go to one of the vaccination sites. Minors must be accompanied by a guardian over 18 years of age and must present three mandatory documents: original ID with photo or birth certificate; CPF or National Card of SUS; and proof of residence with a copy.
Vaccination locations – 8/31
Strategic Points
Shopping Phelippe Daou
Avenida Camapuã, 2939 – Cidade de Deus
Pedestrian only
State Center for Family Coexistence Father Pedro Vignola
Rua Gandu, 119 – Cidade Nova
Pedestrian only
Studio – Convention Center
Avenida Rodrigo Otávio, 3.555 – Industrial District I
Pedestrian only
Sesi – Worker’s Club
Avenida Cosme Ferreira, 7,399 – São José Operário
Pedestrian point and drive-thru
Sambadrome
Avenida Pedro Teixeira, 2,565 – Dom Pedro
Pedestrian point and drive-thru
Basic Health Units
North Zone
Carlson Grace Family Clinic
Avenida Curaçao, s/nº, set Cidadão V – Nova Cidade
Carmen Nicolau Family Clinic
Rua Santa Tereza D’Ávila, s/nº – Lago Azul
UBS Balbina Master
Rua Major Silvério J. Nery, 170, nucleus 3 – Cidade Nova
UBS Balbina Master
Rua Major Silvério Nery, 170 – nucleus 3 – Cidade Nova
UBS Salvio Belota
Rua Samambaia, 786 – Santa Etelvina
UBS Friar Valério
Rufino de Elizalde Street (former Bom Jesus Street), s/nº – Novo Israel
UBS Armando Mendes
Rua das Aragarças, 786, complex. Manoa – Cidade Nova
UBS Arthur Virgil
Tray 10, 3.015 – Amazonino Mendes
José Antônio da Silva Polyclinic
Travessa Aroeira do Campo, 55 – Monte das Oliveiras
South Zone
Dr. Antônio Reis Family Clinic
Rua São Lázaro, s/nº – São Lázaro
USF Morro da Liberdade
Rua São Benedito, s/nº – Morro da Liberdade
UBS Vicente Pallotti
Rua Apurinã, 279 – Praça 14 de Janeiro
UBS Petropolis
Rua Delfim de Souza, s/nº – Petrópolis
South-Central Zone
Castelo Branco Polyclinic
Rua do Comércio, s/nº – 10 de Novembro Park
UBS San Francisco
Rua Rodolfo Valle, s/nº – San Francisco
UBS Luiz Montenegro
Rua Pico das Águas, 527- Nossa Senhora das Graças
UBS Theomário Pinto da Costa
Travessa 2 de Agosto, s/nº – Bairro da União
East zone
USF Alfredo Campos
Avenida Cosme Ferreira, s/nº – Zumbi dos Palmares
USF Amazonas Palhano
Rua Antônio Matias, s/nº – São José Operário
USF Leonor Brilliant
Avenida Autaz Mirim, s/nº – Tancredo Neves
USF Silas Santos
Rua Guaporé, s/nº, Castanheiras – Gilberto Mestrinho
USF Gebes Medeiros
Rua Pirarucu, 100 – Jorge Teixeira
Geraldo Magela UBS
Rua Rio Envira, 442 – Armando Mendes
UBS Guilherme Alexandre
Rua Nova República, 575 – Colonia Antônio Aleixo
UBS Platão Araújo
Rua Barroso, s/nº – Puraquequara
USF Ivone Lima
Rua Luís Corrente, s/nº, Ouro Verde – Coroado complex
UBS Lake of Aleixo
Rua Raoul Follereau, 112 – Colonia Antônio Aleixo
UBS New Hope
Rua Nova Esperança, s/nº – Colonia Antônio Aleixo
West Zone
Dr. Djalma Batista Polyclinic
Rua Teotônio Vilela, s/nº – Compensa II
Dr. Raimundo Franco de Sá Family Clinic
Rua Virgílio Ferreira, 112-120 – Alvorada
UBS Leonor de Freitas
Avenida Brasil, s/nº – Compensa II
UBS Deodato de Miranda Leão
Avenida Presidente Dutra, s/nº – Glória