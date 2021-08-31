Manaus will have 36 vaccination points against Covid this Tuesday

Manaus/AM – The vaccination campaign against Covid-19 continues, this Tuesday, 31, in the capital of Amazonas, in 36 service points coordinated by the Manaus City Hall, spread across all geographic areas, which will be ready to receive the the public who will take the second dose of the vaccine and also people who are 12 years of age or older, and who have not yet started the vaccination schedule.

Five strategic points of great flow (Phelippe Daou Mall, Sambadrome, Studio 5, Sesi-Clube do Trabalhador and Padre Pedro Vignola Coexistence Center) will be open from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm, and another 31 municipal health units, from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm . At strategic points, the Municipal Health Department (Semsa) will provide first and second doses (AstraZeneca, CoronaVac and Pfizer), while at health facilities will be offered exclusively the second dose of AstraZeneca.

Those who are in the interval between the two currently recommended doses should look for any of the 36 points of vaccination, that is, those who took the first dose of the immunizing CoronaVac 28 days or more ago; those who were vaccinated with AstraZenca 56 days or more ago; and those who received the first dose of Pfizer 84 days or more ago. Following guidance from the Ministry of Health, the deadline for the second dose of AstraZeneca was reduced from 84 to 56 days, a reference period that was adopted by the municipality last Saturday, 28.

To get vaccinated, it is only necessary to present an original identification document, with a photo, the CPF and the vaccination card with the registration of the first dose. Whoever is taking the second dose of AstraZeneca and prefers it, can choose the health unit closest to home, there are eight units in the North, eight in the South, eleven in the East and four in the West.

Anyone over 12 years old and, for some reason, hasn’t been vaccinated with the first dose should also go to one of the vaccination sites. Minors must be accompanied by a guardian over 18 years of age and must present three mandatory documents: original ID with photo or birth certificate; CPF or National Card of SUS; and proof of residence with a copy.

Vaccination locations – 8/31

Strategic Points

Basic Health Units

North Zone

South Zone

South-Central Zone

East zone

West Zone

