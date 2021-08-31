Manchester City renews with Rúben Dias until 2027

Manchester City announced, this Monday morning (30), the contract renewal with defender Rúben Dias. At the age of 24, he extended his tie with the Cityzens until June 2027, that is, for another six seasons.

Starting next season, you can watch ALL Champions games LIVE on HBO MAX! Click here and subscribe!

The Portuguese arrived at City during last season, in September, bought for just over 60 million pounds from Benfica, the club in which he was revealed. He soon fell in the favor of fans and coach Pep Guardiola, becoming a key player in the Premier League title and being voted best Premier League player of the season.

“I am very happy to sign the new contract. I’ve enjoyed every minute of my time at City since I joined last year. Playing for City exceeded all my expectations and it’s an absolute pleasure to be part of such an incredible team,” commented Rúben Dias, in an interview on the blue team’s official website.

Altogether with the Manchester City shirt, there were 54 matches played so far, with a goal scored and an assist in the period.