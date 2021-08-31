Manchester United locks out Cavani and Barcelona targets the arrival of former Villarreal striker

The final day of the transfer window could be one of intense emotions for Barcelona. Despite rumors in the European press involving the Spanish club and Edinson Cavani, Manchester United will not get rid of the Uruguayan in this window, as reported on Tuesday by journalist Fabrizio Romano. With this, the culé team is aiming to hire Bakambú, former Villarreal striker, according to “As”.

Currently, the French center forward is with Beijing Guoan, formerly of Renato Augusto’s team, and where he has a contract until December 2021. With that, the 30-year-old player could arrive free of charge and with experience having passed through La Liga between 2015 and 2018.

Barcelona are looking to play a part in Ronald Koeman’s offensive system, as the Dutch commander has Griezmann, Depay and Braithwaite. Meanwhile, Ansu Fati, Dembélé and Sergio Aguero are still in the Medical Department treating injuries.

NOTHING MADE WITH CAVANI



The hottest name at the Catalunya team table was Cavani. The arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo should make the Uruguayan lose space in coach Ole Solskjaer’s team. Last season, the center forward played 26 of 38 Premier League games with some starting on the bench.