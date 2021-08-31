Manual transmission will become a thing of the past and retire national cars

In recent decades, cars have been losing several components. Can you imagine a car with an ashtray today? Windbreak, then, is unthinkable. However, going beyond mere details, what can also become a museum piece in automobiles is, believe me, the manual gearbox. It is a natural process that has been occurring gradually due to the introduction of semi-autonomous driving technologies and even the implementation of electric motorization.

While many cars still contain the clutch pedal, so many others have abandoned the feature around the world. According to a recent study by Automotive News Canada, the scarcity of manual transmission cars is only increasing. In this sense, some models have their days numbered. At Fiat, Doblò, Grand Siena and Uno have certain retirements, after all, with old projects, they shouldn’t have mechanical and visual updates. In practice, the three can be replaced by the pulse, which has modern mechanics (unprecedented 1.0 turbo) and SUV bodywork – the most requested by customers today. It is even expected that the model will promote the debut of the new Italian brand CVT gearbox.

The great pivots for this demand for automatic transmissions are, however, the implementation of embedded technologies such as the emergency automatic braking system, for example, which is not 100% compatible with manual transmission.

Based on the process of electrification and automation of cars, the offer of manual transmission fell in some parts of the world. Starting in 2023, Germany, for example, will reduce the offer for some models in the line-up, such as Tiguan, for example. In Brazil, the model, by the way, has always only had automatic transmission.

Around here, however, several models left out the manual transmission option. In the segment of medium sedans, for example, it is almost impossible to find options to the automatic transmission. And, according to the Car Journal reported last year, models with manual transmission practically disappeared from dealerships.

Even in the SUV range, there is almost no demand for manual units. Almost 100% of sales from Jeep Renegade are composed of automatic versions. At Volkswagen, by the way, the manual T-Cross has almost non-existent representation. However, questioned by the Car Journal, the brand prefers not to share versions for strategic reasons.

Reality in Input Models

Those who buy an entry-level car are certainly willing to spend little. Therefore, you need to give up some perks – like comfort. It is so much that more than 95% of popular models sold, such as Fiat Argo, for example, come out with manual transmission. Fox, however, which has no automatic option, shouldn’t last long in-line. After all, it is not the cheapest in the range, nor does it bring the convenience required by the customer.

On the other side of the coin, those who have a little more money prioritize, among other things, resting their left foot. To give you an idea, the Volkswagen Nivus doesn’t even offer a manual gearbox option. In Europe, by 2030, the brand wants to completely eliminate the manual transmission. The same should happen in the United States and China.