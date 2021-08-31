Marcelo de Carvalho criticizes strike declaration on Rede TV!: ‘Regrettable’

employees of TV network! confirmed, in an assembly held on the afternoon of Monday (30), that they will enter into strike. On your Twitter profile, Marcelo de Carvalho, presenter and founder of the station, along with Amilcare Dalevo, criticized the movement.

+Grazi Massafera criticizes Bolsonaro and reveals harassment of married producer in soap opera

+After accepting to stay at Globo, Luciano Huck talks about giving up his political career

+Ratinho says the vote is not auditable and promises to go to protests in favor of Bolsonaro

“Unfortunate legacy from Getúlio Vargas, a handful of union members claiming to represent our thousands of employees declares a state of strike. As everyone knows, broadcasters fired even national iconic artists in the pandemic. On the contrary, RedeTV did not fire anyone, it hired them”, he said.

An unfortunate legacy from Getúlio Vargas, a handful of union members claiming to represent our thousands of employees declares a state of strike. As everyone knows, broadcasters fired even national iconic artists in the pandemic. On the contrary, RedeTV did not fire anyone, it hired them. — Marcelo de Carvalho (@MarceloCRedeTV) August 31, 2021

“Even in this period, which strongly impacted the sector, we launched many new programs and formats. All employees have their salaries absolutely up to date, evidenced by the fact that even the union couldn’t criticize it,” he continued.

Even in this period that had a strong impact on the sector, we launched many new programs and formats. All employees are absolutely up to date with their salaries, evidenced by the fact that not even the “union” could criticize. — Marcelo de Carvalho (@MarceloCRedeTV) August 31, 2021

“We will continue producing, and providing security for the vast majority of employees who continue to work, producing content, information, entertainment,” he concluded.

According to the Union of Professional Journalists of the State of São Paulo, workers are registered as broadcasters, even though most of them do not perform functions in the category, and have not received any adjustment or allowance for four years.

In a statement sent to Uol, RedeTV! he highlighted that he had not made cuts in his payroll during the period affected by the covid-19 pandemic, which began in March 2020. According to the statement, the attitude affected the company’s earnings.

See too

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ “Gourmet” charcoal that doesn’t get your hands dirty becomes a meme on social media; listen

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Suzy Cortez says she talked to the owner of OnlyFans about banning pornography on the site

+ Juliana Bonde reveals that she was threatened with rape by assailants

+ Porn actor found dead in highway ditch

+ Learn how to make Ivete Sangalo’s delicious feijoada recipe

+ Geisy complains about social media censorship: “Instagram is chasing me”



+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach