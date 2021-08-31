Marina Ruy Barbosa is criticized for a post about ‘redhead representation’, and she manifests herself

by

Marina Ruy Barbosa’s name ended up among the most talked about subjects on Twitter after a controversy on their social networks. The actress shared on Instagram a story that talked about “representativeness” with a photo of little red-headed children admiring a poster of her in the street. Some internet users didn’t think the post was in the right tone, and criticized Marina on the web.

The caption of the photo, published in the “Red Family” profile, read: “Then they say that representation is not important“. The image showed two children hugging an advertising piece by Marina. The actress shared the story, which caused an uproar on social media. Faced with the repercussion, Barbosa tweeted: “Are you really problematizing a story that I just reposted with child fans? Guys, for love right?! So many more important things for you to worry about“.

Continues after Advertising

It is a form of representation. Not looking from the side of marginalization, but as a reference… Shouldn’t all types of bodies, races and characteristics be considered that way from the moment someone feels represented by something?“, defended a follower. The artist replied: “I don’t know, I hadn’t even replied by the phrase, but by the cute children hugging the poster“.

The children’s family account also expressed itself, claiming that they are being attacked. “I never thought I would receive so many aggressive messages simply because two children feel happy to see a person with the same characteristics as yours on a poster.“, wrote the profile administrator.

Whatsapp Image 2021 08 30 At 12.40.16
Family received attacks after post about Marina Ruy Barbosa. (Photo: Reproduction)
Continues after Advertising

The situation divided the opinion of internet users. “Silence that Marina Ruy Barbosa is fighting for the cause of the redheads now… people suffering, oppressed and without any privileges! It’s the end of the sting, see“, joked one. “The people who are criticizing and attacking Marina Ruy Barbosa for having used ‘representativeness’ in a repost is evidence of how much education is lacking in the country! Search and understand the meaning of the word“, defended another. See more reactions:

Continues after Advertising
Continues after Advertising