Marina Ruy Barbosa is criticized for a post about ‘redhead representation’, and she manifests herself

Marina Ruy Barbosa’s name ended up among the most talked about subjects on Twitter after a controversy on their social networks. The actress shared on Instagram a story that talked about “representativeness” with a photo of little red-headed children admiring a poster of her in the street. Some internet users didn’t think the post was in the right tone, and criticized Marina on the web.

The caption of the photo, published in the “Red Family” profile, read: “Then they say that representation is not important“. The image showed two children hugging an advertising piece by Marina. The actress shared the story, which caused an uproar on social media. Faced with the repercussion, Barbosa tweeted: “Are you really problematizing a story that I just reposted with child fans? Guys, for love right?! So many more important things for you to worry about“.

Are you really problematizing a story that I just reposted with child fans? 🤨 Guys, for love right. So many more important things for you to worry about. — Marina Ruyva Barbosa (@mariruybarbosa) August 29, 2021

Continues after Advertising

“It is a form of representation. Not looking from the side of marginalization, but as a reference… Shouldn’t all types of bodies, races and characteristics be considered that way from the moment someone feels represented by something?“, defended a follower. The artist replied: “I don’t know, I hadn’t even replied by the phrase, but by the cute children hugging the poster“.

I don’t know, I hadn’t even responded by the sentence, right. And yes by the cute kids hugging the poster. https://t.co/gvlIBvZNBA — Marina Ruyva Barbosa (@mariruybarbosa) August 29, 2021

The children’s family account also expressed itself, claiming that they are being attacked. “I never thought I would receive so many aggressive messages simply because two children feel happy to see a person with the same characteristics as yours on a poster.“, wrote the profile administrator.

Continues after Advertising

The situation divided the opinion of internet users. “Silence that Marina Ruy Barbosa is fighting for the cause of the redheads now… people suffering, oppressed and without any privileges! It’s the end of the sting, see“, joked one. “The people who are criticizing and attacking Marina Ruy Barbosa for having used ‘representativeness’ in a repost is evidence of how much education is lacking in the country! Search and understand the meaning of the word“, defended another. See more reactions:

Silence that Marina Ruy Barbosa is fighting for the cause of the redheads now… people suffering, oppressed and without any privileges!! It’s the end of the sting see!!🙄🙄🙄 pic.twitter.com/d2xaqtwqYF — Sun (@Sol28812883) August 30, 2021

People who are criticizing and attacking Marina Ruy Barbosa for having used “representativeness” in a repost is evidence of how much education is lacking in the country! Research and understand the meaning of the word. pic.twitter.com/Dr9L9P6hfl — Cls game show (@Clsgameshow) August 30, 2021

Continues after Advertising

The internet is very toxic, right? Marina Ruy Barbosa, being a necessary person and with a GIANT importance in the representation of redheaded people and the crowd putting firewood on the girl if you knew what it’s like to look at advertisements and not recognize yourself, you would have more empathy — loló land (@lololand0) August 29, 2021

thank you Marina Ruy Barbosa Redheads suffer a lot we need more voice!! pic.twitter.com/61cH6Mnjuz — 𝕮𝒂𝒊𝒍𝒍𝒐𝒖 (@CaillouLindo) August 29, 2021

Continues after Advertising

AND THE AWARD FOR “PUT THAT UP?” FROM 2021 GOES TO: MARINA RUY BARBOSA, FOR “RUIVA REPRESENTATIVE IMPORTA” pic.twitter.com/6tKwoB89kn — Celsito, Celsinho, Cerso, Celsão & Portiolli (@celsodexter) August 29, 2021

controversy at the time: redheaded children can’t like and feel represented when they see a Marina Ruy Barbosa publicity because they’re white and redheaded and only blacks can fight for representation. Type?? Many girls are bullied because of their appearance. For them it’s ALSO important to see someone like that — Mia Colucci Comments (@miaccomenta) August 30, 2021