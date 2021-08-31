Mateus Vital says goodbye to Corinthians after loan to Panathinaikos

Midfielder Mateus Vital, who was loaned to Panathinaikos, from Greece, said goodbye to Corinthians this Monday. The player will stay at the Athens club until June 2022.

“Thank you Corinthians!!! Thank you to everyone who has always been cheering me on, writing my name in the history of one of the biggest football clubs in the world.“wrote the player on their networks – see publication below.

The midfielder, who still has a contractual relationship with Corinthians until the end of 2023, stated that he will always have “an enormous satisfaction in wearing this shirt” and added that “if it is God’s will, one day I will be able to return to continue honoring the white mantle”.

It is worth noting that Mateus Vital will have 100% of his salary paid by the Greek team. The European club still has a purchase option for 4 million euros for 50% of the player’s economic rights at the end of the loan relationship – Corinthians owns 85%.

Vital arrived at Timão in 2018, bought from Vasco, and has a contract valid until the end of 2023. With seven goals and four assists in 41 games, the midfielder is third on the list of top scorers for the club this year, behind Gustavo Mosquito, with eight, and Jô, with ten.

In all, the athlete made 187 matches and swung the net 14 times. He won two state titles with the alvinegra shirt, in 2018 and 2019, being fundamental in the first one when he played Rodriguinho’s goal, at Allianz Parque.

Check out the farewell of Mateus Vital from Corinthians

Reproduction/Instagram Stories

