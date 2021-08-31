Mauro Cezar speaks of Corinthians’ response ‘in the short term’, but warns and remembers 2015

Corinthians officially announced the hiring of midfielder Willian, the team’s fifth reinforcement this year. Keeping an eye on the names that arrived, journalist Mauro Cezar said that their response to the club could be quick, but he warned of future dangers.

Since the arrival of Giuliano, the first reinforcement, Corinthians has already managed to change its performances on the field and has been growing in the Brasileirão. Thus, Mauro acknowledged that the signings will quickly respond to the cast’s problems.

“On the field, it is clear that the tendency is for the team to grow, although there are, of the four players, three over 30 years old, two I think physically very well, in the case of Willian, who is a guy who played regularly, this one I think it’s the best hire. Of the four, he is the player with the most curriculum, used to playing in a league that is the best in the world and being competitive, he is a guy capable of organizing a team, I think Willian is a great signing“, said during the Ball Posse podcast.

“Giuliano is even a little younger player, he’s fine, he’s playing, Renato Augusto has a history of injuries, but he’s a very professional guy, I think that when he gets in shape, he’ll meet Corinthians a lot, he won’t be leaving the bench anymore, as he has been doing, and Roger Guedes, if he has a more balanced behavior, in relation to his daily conduct, is an attacker capable of unbalancing games. So Corinthians evidently gains heavyweight reinforcements and it is clear that the team will play more“, he completed soon after, doing some analyses.

Even knowing this scenario on the field, the journalist warned about the future off-field problems that the club could face. When talking about the financial side, he even recalled the year 2015, when Corinthians suffered a breakup to China.

“It is clear that the fans will be happy in the short term, but the path is very dangerous, because Corinthians has done this before, especially in 2015, when they had a team that could not pay and had to start giving in to agreements with each one. of the athletes and then the president, who is now there again, you will remember in the beginning of 2016 the interviews with complaints like ‘the Chinese come here, they don’t even talk to us, they take our players'”, recalled Mauro.

“In the short term we will have a strong Corinthians, fighting, they should get a spot in Libertadores and everything else, but in the medium and long term it’s an adventure, a plunge into the dark, and you don’t know where it will end, or you know where it will end“, he warned then.

