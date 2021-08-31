Mbappé introduces himself to the French national team and writes a post with few words amid PSG x Real for the future

In the midst of a soap opera about his future and on the eve of the closing of the transfer market window, Kylian Mbappé presented himself, this Monday (30), to the selection of France for the qualifiers of the world Cup 2022, in Qatar.

Author of the two goals in the victory over Reims, in a game that marked Messi’s debut, the shirt 7 of the PSG made a post with few words on his Instagram, where he published three hearts in blue, red and white and marked the official profile of the French national team.

PSG and Real Madrid they work behind the scenes to define the future of the ace, which will take place until next Tuesday (31), the date the transfer window closes.

The Spanish press points out that the merengue team made a last offer of 170 million euros, around R$1 billion, but that was not even answered by the French, who are seeking 200 million euros (R$1.2 billion) for the striker .

The player has a contract with the Parisian club until the middle of next year and has repeatedly refused to extend the current contract. On the other hand, the merengue board sees the Frenchman as a “great protagonist” for a “new Real Madrid”. In addition, his hiring is treated as a priority by President Florentino Pérez.

While it is decided which team he will play in the coming seasons, Mbappé turns his attention to the French national team.

After the disappointment in european cup, where she was eliminated in the round of 16 by Switzerland on penalties, Didier Deschamps’ team face Bosnia on Wednesday (1) in Strasbourg, before traveling to the match against Ukraine on September 4th and receive the Finland three days later in Lyon.

In the European qualifiers, France leads group D with 7 points. Close behind are Ukraine (3 points), Finland (2), Bosnia and Kazakhstan close the list with just 1 point each.