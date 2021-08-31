Mercado Livre signs Antipiracy guide and may adopt new restrictive measures soon

Mercado Livre participated this week in a meeting with Procon-SP in order to determine the adoption of new measures in order to curb the sale of pirated and illicit products on the platform, a problem that has been debated for a long time by the responsible authorities. According to information, the company signed the Antipiracy Guide promoted by the National Council to Combat Piracy (CNCP), an organization created in 2004 and which since then has stipulated new measures to combat piracy.

The term was drafted by the National Consumer Secretariat (Senacon) – the same body that is investigating Claro – last year, providing that companies adopt practices in order to restrict the sale of counterfeit products, an action that, according to regulatory agencies of the country, can put consumers in safety. A few days ago, Mercado Livre was notified by the Federal Attorney of the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) about its responsibility for pirated products that are sold on the platform, which seems to have had a strong influence on the company to sign the Antipiracy guide, in addition to pressure from the sector .

The site said that just in 2020 it made an investment of more than US$100 million in the so-called ‘Brand Protection Program’, a resource capable of identifying ads that contain a side product and quickly remove it, a tool that, according to company, contributed to about 30% of the reported products were removed.