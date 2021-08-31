Meteor explodes over PI and may have left meteorites on the ground

THE passage of a large meteor caught the attention of residents of several states in the northeast in the early evening of this Saturday (28).

Many of those who reported the incident, through social networks and message groups, reported seeing a flash in the sky, followed by a strong explosion noise in some cities. Some also reported seeing night turn to day for a few seconds.

The meteor was recorded by 8 cameras from the live weather at the Piauí, Pernambuco, Paraíba, Bahia and Ceará. Check out the images:



From Live Weather videos and reports sent through the form bramon.imo.net, BRAMON – Brazilian Meteor Observation Network analyzed the phenomenon and concluded that it was a bolide, in other words, a very luminous meteor that ends in an explosive manner.

It occurs when a fragment of space rock, also called a meteoroid, hits the Earth’s atmosphere at high speed, causing the atmospheric gases to heat up, which generates the luminous phenomenon. Depending on the size of the meteoroid and other physical factors, in addition to glowing intensely, it can reach the lower and denser layers of the atmosphere, where air resistance ends up causing rock fragmentation and generating a shock wave, which can be felt on the ground as an explosion noise.

TRAJECTORY

From the analysis of images captured by Live Climate, BRAMON calculated the meteoroid’s trajectory through the atmosphere. According to calculations, the meteoroid hit the Earth’s atmosphere at an angle of 35.3°, relative to the ground, and began to glow at 67.3 km above the Rural Zone of Pepper trees in Piauí. It followed at 60.2 thousand km/h, covering 74.7 km in 4.5 seconds, and disappeared at an altitude of 24.1 km, over the municipality of Lagoa do Sítio, also in Piauí.

SOIL METEORITE

According to preliminary analyzes carried out by BRAMON, it is possible that part of the meteoroid was not completely consumed during the atmospheric passage. In this case, there is a possibility that meteorite fragments have reached the ground in the region close to the Valença do Piauí. BRAMON is working on calculating the meteoroid’s mass and determining the dispersal area of ​​possible meteorites.

Source: Information is from the Bramon website