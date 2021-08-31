Michael Jackson may have posthumous album, says singer’s brother

SAO PAULO, SP (FOLHAPRESS) – Tito Jackson, brother of Michael Jackson (1958 – 2009), stated that the singer’s family has plans to release a new studio album with previously unreleased songs from the King of Pop. . He has a lot of songs”, said Tito in an interview with The Sun newspaper.

“It would be so nice to work on an album with Michael one more time! Anything that worked, we’d be willing to try and see what happens,” continued the manager, who was performing with the Jacksons at the Happy Days Festival in Surrey.

The singer’s brother says the Jackson family still has plans to record a new studio album, the first since 1989. “It’s beyond our control, but they always try to get us to participate and we’re always happy to offer it.” .

Tito’s speech, according to the newspaper, may have been in reference to Sony, which in 2016 paid US$750 million, about R$3.8 billion, for the Jacksons’ participation in the catalog of Sony/ATV music publications.

“It’s definitely a brilliant idea. We’re thinking about doing something, so hopefully it will come to pass,” he concluded.

In April of this year, choreographer Wade Robson had his lawsuit against Michael Jackson filed by a judge in Los Angeles. Robson accuses the artist of sexual abuse, and was trying to hold MJJ Productions and MJJ Ventures responsible for facilitating the crimes.

The dancer had sued Michael Jackson’s estate in 2013, alleging that the singer had sexually abused him for nearly 10 years. The singer’s estate, responsible for the ventures, has since challenged the allegations, and the last response in his favor came from Judge Mark A. Young.

Young stated: “There is no evidence to support the claim that the defendants exercised control over Jackson. The evidence further demonstrates that the defendants did not have the legal capacity to control Jackson because he had full and complete ownership of the corporate defendants.”

“Without control, there is no relationship or special duty between the defendants and the plaintiff. Furthermore, there is no evidence of abuse by the defendant”, concluded the judge. Robson’s lawsuit had already been rejected in 2017, as it was concluded that it was opened outside the statute of limitations, but was revived in early 2020.