Microsoft confirms: OFFICIAL RELEASE of WINDOWS 11 on October 5th

Microsoft announced this Tuesday, August 31, that Windows 11 will be officially released on October 5th. The operating system will be offered as a free upgrade for users of the latest version of Windows 10 with compatible PCs and it will also be offered pre-installed on new PCs.

According to Microsoft’s announcement, users will start receiving the free upgrade to Windows 11 via Windows Update as of October 5th. It is worth noting that, as with the release of new versions of Windows 10, not all users will see the upgrade to Windows 11 immediately on the 5th – basically this means that compatible PCs with the latest hardware will get the upgrade first, with the others getting the upgrade in the weeks and months to come.

“By following everything we’ve learned with Windows 10, we want to make sure we’re delivering the best experience possible for users. We hope that all eligible devices will receive the free upgrade to Windows 11 by mid-2022.”

As it’s not all good news, one new thing promised when the OS was unveiled on June 24th won’t be available when Windows 11 launches on October 5th – support for Android apps in the Microsoft Store, which will be offered thanks to a partnership with Amazon and Intel. According to Microsoft, this feature will only be available in 2022 and Windows Insider Program participants will be able to test it out in the coming months.



At launch, Windows 11 will bring new features such as a new interface with a more modern design based on Microsoft’s Fluent design language, a new Start menu that resembles an application launcher, new features for organizing windows, the new Widgets panel, which can be thought of as an improved version of the Windows 10 News and Interests feature, a Microsoft Store with a redesigned interface, integration with the Microsoft Teams Chat app, new accessibility features for people with disabilities, and more.

For gamers, the new operating system will offer features such as Auto HDR, which automatically applies HDR to games without support for this feature*, DirectX 12 Ultimate and support for DirectStorage, which uses NVMe SSDs to speed up game loading without overloading. the computer’s CPU. Microsoft says new Windows 11 PCs with hardware and drivers configured for this feature will be identified as “Optimized for DirectStorage”.

*HDR compatible monitor required.

For Windows 10 users on PCs that are not supported by Windows 11, Microsoft will continue to support the operating system through October 2025. In addition, the 21H2 update for Windows 10 is already in the testing phase and will be released until October end of this year.



