Microsoft won’t prohibit installing Windows 11 on older PCs, but updates are not guaranteed

Is it the famous “Ferrari with Volkswagen Beetle”?

According to The Verge website, Microsoft will not prohibit installation Windows 11, the Redmond giant’s new operating system, on older PCs, but updates are not guaranteed.

According to the site, Microsoft will to remove the need to use TPM 2.0 or a compatible processor, one of the biggest obstacles for those who want to use Windows 11. To download the new operating system, you must download the software at ISO format and install like it was format the pc, quite different from the official Microsoft method, which is similar to what we saw in the transition from Windows 7 to 8.1 to Windows 10.

However, it’s not all flowers, as Microsoft has confirmed that will not release system updates, including security improvements, for those installing Windows 11 on older PCs. So, we kind of went back to square one, since we can have the new software on PCs, but we won’t have updates vital to system operation.

It is worth remembering that so far, only Intel’s 8th, 9th, 10th and 11th generations support Windows 11, and only AMD’s Zen2 processors are supported, as Microsoft has ruled out the official OS support on Intel’s processors. generation Zen1. Windows 11 was announced in June, and is expected to hit PCs between now and next year.

