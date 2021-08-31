Minister of Tourism becomes meme by playing Pink Floyd on accordion

Minister of Tourism, Jair Bolsonaro, accordion and pink Floyd. What does all this have in common? Thinking at first, absolutely nothing… But, as unusual as it may seem, the rockline it’ll prove you wrong—and the reason is pretty funny.

Last Monday night (30), Gilson Machado, current government Minister of Tourism Bolsonaro, went viral on social networks. And it wasn’t because he promoted trips, see! But because of a participation in the program “Opinião no Ar” on RedeTV!.

Gilson Machado appeared live with an accordion and made a point of showing his “skills” to the presenter Luis Ernesto Lacombe and for commentators Amanda Klein, Rodrigo Constantino and Silvio Navarro. But no one expected him to play (and sing) “Another Brick In The Wall“, hit of the pink Floyd…

Tourism Minister Gilson Machado showed spontaneity when playing Pink Floyd’s ‘Another Brick In The Wall’ on the accordion. #OpiniãoNoAr (@opiniaoredetv) pic.twitter.com/Zs6jLBfy2W – TV network! (@TV network) August 30, 2021

The choice, completely unexpected, was a joke among internet users. First, because the song, one of the most famous of the British band, carries an important message on topics such as educational system, ideology, authoritarianism and society.

As a bonus, “Another Brick In The Wall” is a composition of Roger Waters, one of the founders of pink Floyd and that has already made many criticisms of Jair Bolsonaro. It is worth highlighting a show that took place in São Paulo, on the eve of the election for president in 2018, when the artist showed the inscription on the screen of the presentation #He no.

In addition, Internet users have not forgiven the version of Gilson Machado — mainly because of the minister’s ‘fluency’ in the English language…

See the repercussion:

Good morning to those who know very well which side the great Roger Waters is on. Photo of his show in Brazil with clear messages against Bolsonaro. Yesterday the minister of Tourism, Gilson Machado, played ‘Another Brick In The Wall’, by the band Pink Floyd, on the accordion. Would Roger approve? pic.twitter.com/TrxXpIVkDn — NINJA media (@MidiaNINJA) August 31, 2021

The face of BOLSONARISMO the Minister terribly playing the music against the fascism of Roger Waters. THE FIRST RULE OF A FASCIST IS NOT TO KNOW WHAT FASCISM IS. pic.twitter.com/trXRo1vkyH — Bolsonaro Genocide 🏴🇧🇷 (@do_genocide) August 31, 2021

