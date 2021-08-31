Ministry admits instability in issuing certificate of vaccination against Covid by Connect SUS | Coronavirus – Vaccines

The Ministry of Health admitted this Monday (30) that instability persists in the Connect SUS Citizen system, a platform that issues the vaccination certificate against Covid-19 for people who completed the vaccination schedule (two doses or a single dose, in this case of Janssen’s immunizing agent).

The system has shown instability since last week. On Saturday (28), the folder even sent a note to TV Globo stating that the application was unstable, but that the problem had already been resolved. On Monday, complaints about the failure continued.

Vaccine for international travel: how to prove complete protection against Covid-19?

After being asked by the G1, the ministry admitted that the problem persisted and indicated a partial solution.

“The Ministry of Health clarifies that the instability presented in the issuance of the National Certificate of Vaccination Covid-19, in the Connect SUS Citizen, has been resolved and is available on iOS systems and through web access. However, corrections on Android systems are still available. were not made available by the store. The folder guides users of the Android system to access the Connect SUS Citizen through the Web,” the government said in a statement.

Despite the ministry’s report that the problem continued only for Android phones, iOS system users and also others who tried to access the site connectsus.health.gov.br on Monday’s night they still pointed out that the failures continued.

Data recording and ‘blackout’

According to the ministry, the users who have not been able to access the certificate within 10 days of full immunization should look for the vaccination site, or the state or municipal health department in your region, to apply for registration.

However, although the government associates the alleged failure with the possible lack of data submission by the state secretariats, users report that before they were able to issue the document correctly and view the dose register, this information is no longer available to the entire database of vaccinated.

O certificate issued by the app is important for international travel and it is also already in use in the national territory: in Rio de Janeiro, for example, the document issued by the app will be one of the ways to prove immunization.

Volunteers are also awaiting registration

Brazilians face difficulty in issuing the certificate of vaccination against Covid

On Saturday (28), Jornal Nacional showed that around 7,500 Brazilian volunteers who participated in the Janssen vaccine testing phase were not included in the Connect SUS (see the article in the video above).

Carlos Brites, research coordinator at Janssen (BA), told JN that the problem seemed to be general. “Apparently, the issue is the same for all participants. I think it’s more a matter of bureaucracy, perhaps, internal to regulatory bodies.”