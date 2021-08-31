Ministry of Health sees risk of hospitalization due to Covid in September – 08/30/2021 – Mônica Bergamo

The Ministry of Health is already working with the possibility of a discharge in cases of Covid-19 in September, as well as hospitalizations. The hope is that, with the advance of vaccination, at least the number of deaths will not increase in the same period. The immunizers often do not prevent infection by the new coronavirus, but they reduce its effects and prevent the disease from worsening.

The delta variant, which is more contagious, and the decrease in vaccine protection in the older population, the first to be immunized, are among the explanations for the concern with the acceleration in the number of cases. States and municipalities, on the other hand, advanced in the economic reopening and in the relaxation of sanitary rules.

One of the measures that the folder believes can curb further growth is the application of the third dose of the vaccine in immunosuppressed and older people, who start receiving the boost from September 15th. Another initiative that has already been announced is the reduction of the interval between the first and second doses of vaccines from Pfizer and AstraZeneca, improving the prospect of expanding vaccination coverage in the country.

A study by researchers from USP, Uerj and Ufrj shows that 100 million people, or almost half of the Brazilian population, are still not completely immunized, which allows the virus to circulate at an accelerated pace.

The speed of growth—both first-dose coverages and the full vaccination schedule—has increased considerably in recent weeks. Although progressive, this pace is still insufficient to reach the desirable vaccination coverage of at least 90% of the population immunized with a second dose by December 31, 2021”, say researchers Guilherme Werneck, Ligia Bahia, Jessica de Lima Moreira and Mario Sheffer.

