Moderna’s vaccine generates more antibodies than Pfizer/BioNTech’s, says study

A study involving 2,499 Belgian healthcare professionals showed that Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine generated more than twice as many antibodies as the immunizer produced by Pfizer in partnership with BioNTEch.

Participants received two doses of one of the vaccines. The study was published this Monday (30) in the Journal of the American Medical Association, a journal of the American Medical Association.

SK Bioscience and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) on Tuesday announced the start of phase 3 clinical trials of GBP510, SK’s candidate for a Covid-19 vaccine, together with an adjuvant manufactured by GSK. About 4,000 volunteers are expected to participate in the study in several countries.

The tests will compare the safety and generation of an immune response of GBP510 with those of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, one of those currently in use in Brazil. According to the statement, it will be one of the first phase 3 trials (the most advanced in clinical trials of immunizations) to compare two vaccines against Covid-19. The laboratories do not detail in which countries the studies will take place.

Adjuvants are pharmaceutical substances used to increase the immune response to a vaccine. According to a GSK statement, data from previous phases of testing showed that the combination of the vaccine and the adjuvant developed a “strong neutralizing antibody response” in the participants.

The number of antibodies in volunteers who received the immunizing agent would have been five to eight times greater than that found in the bodies of people recovered from covid-19. GBP510 is made of nanoparticles, and targets the coronavirus Spike protein receptor.





The expectation of pharmaceutical companies is that phase 3 ends in the first half of 2022, and that soon after, with the necessary regulatory approvals, the vaccine will be included in the international consortium Covax Facility, for global distribution.