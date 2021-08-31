Movie details may have been released after test screening

The movie looks pretty dark.

Attention: Spoilers Alert!





the batman is one of DC’s most anticipated films for the near future and promises to bring a very different iteration of dark Knight for the cinemas, this time played by Robert Pattinson. Now, possible new details of the film have been released and may give an idea of ​​what we can expect from the film.

The information comes from the presenter @blurayangel on twitter, which says a friend of his went to a test screening of the batman and told him the details. Test screenings are done to see what the audience thinks of the movie and what should be changed or changed. Some other more credible sources have confirmed that test screenings of The Batman have recently been made, but as the watching audience signs a lot of confidentiality agreements, this information is hardly ever released.

That way, the details disclosed can be real, or not. But if they are, they will certainly get the hero’s fans excited.

According to Blurayangel, and the information he acquired, the film directed by Matt Reeves is described as “a horror movie. Too graphic, too dark, too scary”. THE Cat Woman of Zoe Kravitz and the Charade Paul Dano’s are highly praised.

Two very interesting points disclosed are: this version of the exhibition had three hours long and that this version of the hero do not kill.

Finally, and here there may be some spoilers the film’s biggest features, the information talks about the end of the film. According to the reaction: “There’s a scene at the end that made everyone scream, everyone gasped… it was something that made everyone incredulous.” He doesn’t elaborate on what happened, but hints that it’s something that suggests more villains and more movies with this version of Pattinson.

Again, it’s worth remembering that even if this test screening took place, there’s no way of knowing whether these reactions are genuine or, even if they are, whether these creative decisions will be maintained until the final cut of the film hits theaters.

In addition to Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman, the film will also feature Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, Peter Sarsgaard, Andy Serkis and Colin Farrell. the batman takes place in Batman’s second year of fighting crime in Gotham and will show him facing the city’s corruption while facing the Riddler, a serial killer obsessed with riddles.

the batman he has already finished his main filming and is now in post-production. Directed by Matt Reeves, the film that promises to take place outside of DC’s Extended Universe is set to hit theaters in March 2022.

Stay with: