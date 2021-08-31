MPF: doctors filmed bribery payment to public agents

Former general director of companies proclin and quality care, targets of Operation Sangria, Marco Aurélio Carvalho Cortes reported to the Federal Police the practice of paying bribes to public agents between 2012 and 2015.

Among those who received bribes, according to him, is the former Secretary of State for Health Jorge Lafetá, who served in the administration of former governor Silval Barbosa.

Marco Aurélio said that he even recommended – and the companies installed – a hidden camera in the place where the bribe was passed on to “public agents”, in a room in the Santa Rosa Tower building.

The amounts were issued in Proclin checks and withdrawn at the cashier’s end, approximately two days after the payment of the invoice by the public customer

The partners of the companies, Huark Douglas Belt, Fabio Liberali, Marcos Godoy and Luciano Correia Ribeiro were denounced by the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) and are defendants, accused of being part of a criminal organization and hindering the investigations.

During the police investigation, Marco Aurélio Carvalho Cortes stated that all the partners were aware of the installation of the hidden camera, but that the only one he saw actually moving the camera was the doctor Fábio Liberali.

According to the MPF’s complaint, companies paid bribes to obtain contracts with no need to bid on health services, in addition to dominating the market and avoiding competition from other companies.

Marco Aurélio Carvalho Cortes told the police that Jorge Lafetá received a bribe of R$20,000 per contract.

He explained that payments to Lafetá were as follows: the amounts were issued in Proclin checks and withdrawn at the cashier’s end, approximately two days after the payment of the invoice by the public customer. Payments were always in kind.

Former Health Secretary Jorge Lafetá, accused of taking bribes

In another case, he told the police that in the case of Hospital São Benedito, the payment of bribes was done differently: Lafetá had a share of 1/3 (one third). In this case of Hospital São Benedito, he clarified that the contract was signed with a premium.

Marco Aurélio said that when Jorge Lafetá left public office, bribe payments did not cease, as they would continue as long as contracts with the government and the business group lasted.

According to him, all the partners knew about the payment of bribes, which “ended up becoming commonplace”, in the sense that every month there was this payment, both in relation to the contract with Hospital São Benedito, as in some others.

Marco Aurélio told the police inquiry that he was in at least three meetings, alongside Huark Douglas and Fábio Liberali, to discuss and adjust the payment of bribes to public agents.

In court, Marco Aurélio said that he worked at Proclin and Qualicare from 2012 to 2015. He reported that he was dismissed due to disagreements related to a bribe of R$ 35,000 paid by Marcus Godoy.

He also said that the companies had many contracts with the government and that “usually it was due to an exemption from bidding”. And he reinforced that, while he was in the group, there was no bidding, all contracts being signed after bidding waiver.

Marco Aurélio also reported that, in a specific situation, he was offered a monthly bribe in cash, in the amount of R$ 250,000, to sign a contract in Sinop.

Closing claims

Doctors Luciano Correia Ribeiro and Huark, also accused of scheme

In addition to Luciano, Fábio Liberali and Huark Correa, the MPF also asked for the conviction of Adriano Luiz Sousa, Kedna Iracema Fonteneli Servo and Celita Natalina Liberali Weissheimer.

All are accused of criminal organization and of hindering investigation.

According to the document, the group acted to hinder the investigations of a Health Parliamentary Inquiry Commission (CPI) established in the Cuiabá Chamber, in 2018, during the first term of Mayor Emanuel Pinheiro (MDB).

In September of that year, the group discovered that the CPI began investigating evidence that Huark, then Municipal Health Secretary, was a secret partner of Proclin.

The company had contracts with the Municipality of Cuiabá to provide services in public hospitals.

