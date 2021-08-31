Mutirão for jobs by unions in São Paulo offers 12 thousand vacancies

The sixth edition of the Mutirão de Empregos in São Paulo, promoted by the Trade Union of São Paulo and the General Union of Workers (UGT), starts today (30) and continues until Saturday (4/9). The action, which is known for causing long lines in the Anhangabaú Valley, the center of the capital, will have its second edition online. Last year, there were around 300,000 registrations for 8,000 vacancies, according to the workers’ central.

The union points out that 45 partner companies should offer vacancies in the joint effort and around 12,000 proposals will be available in the areas of commerce, services and industry. The registration is done in the website. The registration requested is equivalent to filling out a curriculum, including, in addition to personal data, information about education, courses, skills, experiences and contact details.

In a statement, the president of UGT and of the Traders Union, Ricardo Patah, explained that the objective is to reduce barriers between candidates and the human resources area of ​​the companies. The organizations estimate that, with the current unemployment rates, the number of candidates will continue to grow.

The Cleanliness and Conservation Unions (Siemaco) and Bakers also participate in the action.

Numbers

The unemployment rate in the country was 14.6% in the quarter ended in May this year, according to data released at the end of July by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). In the state of São Paulo, the unemployment rate is also 14.6%, according to an analysis released in June by the State Data Analysis System Foundation (Seade), with data from the IBGE.