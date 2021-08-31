Nadja Pessoa shocks when she exposes everything that Record has done on a reality show

Nadja person has not left the controversies lived in the Island Record only within the confinement. In her Instagram stories, this weekend, the former A Fazenda made a point of detonating the program’s edition.

The “explorer” shared a situation that she lived within the game. She reposted a video of a time when, according to her rivals Any Borges and Mirella Santos, had attacked her. Nadja explained the content of the recording.

“Here, they got together to provoke me, they did everything, took my things, threw water on my cookies and so on. All to tease me, and I came out beautifully, because that doesn’t work for me anymore. This the edition should have shown, right?”, shot the famous.

In the recording, Any appears with a banana that belonged to the influencer. The ex-MTV came to apologize, but the ex-Fazenda said that she could keep the fruit because she had already peeled it.

Then Mirella and Any started laughing at the situation. Angry with the two, Nadja Pessoa sang a song for both of them: “Provocations won’t help because the public is watching, and people will judge.”

This week, she also vented about the scene in which Antonela Avellaneda arrives at the Cave of Exile after being eliminated and is ignored by the others.

Pyong Lee, meanwhile, emerged crying at the official headquarters, and Nadja revolted by the situation, questioning: “Do you agree with that?”

“Nobody deserves to go through such pressure. Then they want to talk about foul play, lack of empathy and other things”, defended yet.

In the comments, fans shared opinions and each defended their favorite team. Days earlier, Nadja Pessoa had leaked confidential information about the program. On the same social network, she insinuated that Any Borges is one of the finalists.