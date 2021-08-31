National Nintendo Switch Lite goes on pre-sale in Brazil

National versions of Nintendo Switch Lite, officially brought by Nintendo to Brazil, went on pre-sale on Amazon this Monday (30). The portable console will be released on the market on October 1st, but it is now possible to book your console in Yellow, Turquoise or Coral.

The national model of Switch Lite features boxes and manuals translated into Portuguese. The console is pre-ordered at a suggested retail price of R$1,899.

Switch Lite cash register in Portuguese, approved by the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) (Image: Reproduction/The Enemy/Anatel)

Anyone interested in buying a Switch Lite, still has the option to guarantee an original model, imported by third parties, for lower prices.

The Nintendo Switch Lite was designed specifically for portable gameplay. In addition to being smaller than the standard version, the console cannot be connected to a TV or monitor via the Nintendo Dock. Another difference is in the controls. Switch Lite’s Joy-Cons are built-in and cannot be decoupled from the video game.

Despite the differences, the Nintendo Switch Lite system reproduces the entire library of Nintendo Switch games that have portable mode.

Source: The Enemy