Near the window closing, Palmeiras has no new hires in sight.

Palmeiras is not close, or even beginning to talk, with any player. That’s what the OUR LECTURE heard from sources in the direction of soccer of Verdão, earlier this Monday night (30). Even with the lack of center forward function, everything leads to believe that Abel Ferreira, even after numerous requests, will continue without news in his squad.

The transfer window of international football closes on Tuesday and, without any movement in progress, it is possible to say that only a very particular case can change the course of the option taken by the football management. The idea is not to practice more transfer moves until the new management takes over the club, at the end of the year. So far, only Leila Pereira has launched a candidacy, due to the situation.

Palmeiras will still have the option of the domestic market, in series A and B, but as the Brasileirão advances, the options for athletes with less than 7 games, a requirement to be able to transfer internally, decrease exponentially. Last season, Breno Lopes arrived at this same time of year, coming from Juventude, who played in the national second division.

Despite requests from Abel and the fans, then, the facts show that the desire for a new goalscorer will not be granted. With Luiz Adriano, Deyverson and Willian, Palmeiras will train again this Thursday (2), aiming at the duel against Flamengo, which will only be held in the second week of September.

