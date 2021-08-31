Negão da BL goes after Thomaz, and Nanah avoids beating on Ilha Record · TV News

MC Negão da BL lost patience with Thomaz Costa at Ilha Record. The funkeiro couldn’t get along with the actor during a dynamic of the reality show and had to be restrained by Nanah Damasceno. “Are you going to attack me?”, asked Larissa Manoela’s ex-boyfriend.

The confusion was shown in this Monday’s edition (30). The exiles had to pick a resident of the Exile Cave to compete in the week’s Team Trial against Pyong Lee’s team.

Negão da BL, then, pointed out that he can’t trust Thomaz, as he is a friend of Pyong Lee. best [nas provas com seus rivais]”, warned the musician.

“I’m not going to put a guy from Flamengo to defend Vasco’s team,” continued the funkeiro. “That doesn’t exist anymore,” countered Thomaz. “I haven’t been calm with you for a long time,” shouted Nanah’s ally.

Due to the censorship sounds, it was not possible to identify the swearing fired by the MC during the fight with the actor, but after being attacked by his rival, Thomaz replied: “You go!”. Nervous, Negão got up and went over to his opponent.

Nanah then got up to stop her ally from attacking the actor. “Calm down,” asked the digital influencer. “Are you going to attack me?” asked Thomaz. “You can’t trust the smallest one who is our enemy, that’s a straight talk. On the street, I’ll push him,” stated the MC.

In the deposition room, Costa commented on the funkeiro’s behavior. “If Nanah didn’t come in, I don’t know what would happen, he threatened to scavenge me out there.”

Watch the videos:

WL! 💣💥 The weather warmed up in Exile between the @euthomazcosta it’s the @mcnegaodabl once again. Watch now at https://t.co/aETZz312g4. THE #ProvaNaIlha start now! 💪 pic.twitter.com/3pyeK4xjrM — Ilha Record (@ilharecord) August 31, 2021

O @lucasmaciel was chosen and will help one of the teams in the #ProvaNaIlha. Watch now at https://t.co/aETZz312g4 💪 pic.twitter.com/i3YYwwEth7 — Ilha Record (@ilharecord) August 31, 2021

Learn all about reality shows with the podcast O Brasil Tá Vendo

Hear “#51 – Who goes to Farm 13? Know all about the rumors and speculation!” on Spreaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube to check out our daily newsletters, interviews and live videos