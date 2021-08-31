Netflix Announces Season Three Release Date; see teaser · TV news

Netflix announced this Monday (30) the premiere date for the third season of You. Great success on the streaming service, the series returns with the story of Joe (Penn Badgley) and Love (Victoria Pedretti) on October 15th. year.

After the chaos of season two, the couple needs to change the air and move to another state. With the death of Forty (James Scully) and the announcement of Love’s pregnancy, their lives will never be the same again.

In the teaser released on Monday, Joe reflects on the new stage in his trajectory. Now, the stalker will have to deal with the responsibility of being a parent. It starts with something simple: deciding the child’s name.

While Love’s mother, Dottie Quinn (Saffron Burrows), wants to honor Forty, the child’s father wants to give the baby a strong, classic and imposing name. He then decides to call him Henry.

Set to premiere in October, the new season will feature Shalita Grant (Search Party), Scott Speedman (Angels of Night) and Travis Van Winkle (Transformers) in the cast.

The Netflix series is inspired by the homonymous bestseller, released in 2014 and published in Brazil with the title You, written by Carolina Kepnes. The second season adapted the story narrated in the sequence of this work, called Corpos Ocultos (2016).

Watch below the subtitled teaser for the third season of You:

Netflix also unveiled the first footage of the new batch of episodes. The photos show Joe and Love with their son and introduce Shalita Grant as Sherry, the protagonist’s possible new victim. Check out: