New distribution center in Minas will generate 300 direct jobs – Gerais

Distribution center has the capacity to store 4.5 million items (photo: Rafael Bernardo) The city of extreme continues to attract new companies and stand out in the job generation at the South of Minas. Last Friday (8/27), Infracommerce inaugurated its distribution center in the city. With the new installation, the company will generate around 300 direct jobs, reaching more than 500 during Black Friday.

The distribution center has been in operation since the beginning of July. With an area of ​​over 23 thousand square meters and storage capacity for 4.5 million items, the warehouse serves, among other companies, one of the largest sporting goods brands in the world, the American Nike.

“We are a technology company whose business focus is to provide the end consumer with an excellent shopping journey. With this opening, we will be able to provide more customers with the experience of receiving their products at home in less time”, says the CEO and founder of Infracommerce, Kai Schoppen.

The strategic location of Extrema contributes to the logistics of product distribution, as the municipality is close to major centers. This brings benefits both to the company, which saves on the transport of goods, and to the consumer, who seeks speedy delivery.

other attractions

The tax exemption that Extrema offers also helps to implement new projects in the municipality. According to Infracommerce, in addition to not having the anticipation of the tax, calculated on an estimated sale price, the tax percentage on the sale is smaller. “We were able to enable better tax efficiency, directly impacting the composition of our clients’ margins”, explains the company’s CEO.

The CEO of the Investment Promotion and Foreign Trade Agency of Minas Gerais (Indi), Joo Paulo Santos, says that attracting global brands is one of the economic and social development strategies adopted by the Government of Minas Gerais.

First items stored in the shed are Nike products (photo: Rafael Bernardo)

“These major brands, such as Nike – which is now inaugurating its partnership with Infracommerce for logistics operations in Minas – bring visibility and help to reflect the good results and success of our investment attraction policy. yet another achievement that re-energizes this cycle and puts the state on the path of other large companies”, emphasizes Joo Paulo Santos.

Job creation in Extreme

Extrema leads the generation of jobs in the South of Minas, according to data from the General Register of Employed and Unemployed (Caged). In the first half of 2021, 2,427 new job vacancies were created.

The municipality has attracted many companies. Earlier this year, for example, Mercado Livre opened its Distribution Center in Extrema. About 1.4 thousand direct and indirect jobs were created with the installation.

Magalu also announced the expansion of its distribution center, which serves Netshoes operations. The activities in this new annex are expected to start in early September, with the creation of 500 jobs.

(Gabriella Starneck / Special for MS)