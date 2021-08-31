New Ford pickup in Brazil, Maverick is confirmed for 2022

Ford confirmed for 2022 the arrival of its new pickup, the Maverick, in Brazil. The announcement was made by Daniel Justo, president of Ford South America.

According to the manufacturer, Maverick will be the entry-level product in Ford’s pickup line: it is targeting consumers who have never owned a pickup truck and offers a transition between the mid-range SUV and the traditional pickup truck with chassis. Same formula that was successful in Brazil with Fiat Toro.

When analyzing the technical sheet, it is clear that Ford targeted Fiat Toro as a competitor, despite Maverick being presented in the US. The Ford pickup is a little bigger in length and wheelbase, but in width and height it is equal. Maverick’s larger measurements seem to have gone to the bucket, where the volume is greater.

Ford Maverick offers a bucket slightly larger than Toro’s, but loses in load capacity to rival Italo-Minas Gerais. This is a reflection of the project made in the USA, where the load capacity in the bucket is not a priority in pickup trucks, but the towing capacity.

Maverick 2.0 EcoBoost with 4K package can tow 1,814 kg The all-wheel drive Maverick comes with a rear multilink LED lighting and 110 volt outlet complete the bucket’s utility package In the Lariat version, the leather is brown, but with a different finish than that used in the Bronco Sport

Maverick pickup engine

For Brazil, the most likely is that Maverick will arrive with the same mechanical set as the Bronco: 2.0 EcoBoost engine, with 253 hp and 38.2 kgfm, coupled with an 8-speed automatic transmission.