New SAINTS ROW was revealed, but did it need to be a REBOOT? – 08/30/2021

Saints Row was the main revelation of Gamescom 2021, the main video game event in Europe. But the new game is a complete reboot of the series, leaving aside the exaggerated tone of the previous ones and returning to being down to earth.

In the Game Trends podcast, we discuss what might have led Volition Studio to reboot, as well as showing who the new characters, gangs and the new open world of the game are.

Another important title that appeared at Gamescom 2021 was the PS5 version of Death Stranding Director’s Cut, and we commented on all the news from the so-called Director’s Cut, a nomenclature that the creator, Hideo Kojima, does not agree with.

Actually, the name “DIRECTOR’S CUT” is not my original intention. After the DS was released, we examined user behavior data and questionnaires, and improved it so that more people can have more freedom in delivery and adventure, and so that users can connect with each other. pic.twitter.com/G7tkQoshPC — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) August 26, 2021

Listen and come join in the conversation too: send an email to [email protected] and we will be able to read your message in the next program.

00:00 – Intro

01:08 – What is Gamescom like?

04:25 – Saints Row

25:33 – Death Stranding News

40:26 – Kojima’s birthday

44:08 – Closing

Presentation: Bruno Izidro and Kika Martini

Edition: Rodrigo Sanches

