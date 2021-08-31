Newly hired, Gabriel Neves wears a São Paulo shirt at the Barra Funda CT | São Paulo

Midfielder Gabriel Neves, recently hired by São Paulo, visited the Barra Funda CT on Monday. The club released a photo of the 24-year-old Uruguayan wearing a team shirt. On Tuesday, the forecast is that he will undergo additional medical exams.
Gabriel Neves was announced on Monday, the last day of the transfer window in Brazil. He belongs to the National of Montevideo and arrives for the Tricolor through loan valid until December 31, 2022, with option to renew until December 31, 2025.
He gave a statement to the São Paulo website:
– There was interest from the club at the beginning of the year and, since then, all the people from São Paulo treated me very well, were very respectful. It’s a big club, with a lot of tradition, I remember watching the Copa Libertadores matches.
– It’s an honor to be able to make my arrival a reality, I know the history of athletes from my country here and I hope to help – celebrated the reinforcement.
Gabriel Neves at CT of São Paulo
The midfielder was already being evaluated by the board of Tricolor. In the first negotiation attempt, however, there was no agreement on the values.
Talks with the Uruguayans were resumed last week, close to the closing of the transfer window abroad.
Gabriel Neves arrives with the experience of having played in the Copa Sudamericana and Libertadores in recent years for Nacional. He was in the crosshairs of other clubs in Brazil.
Having played for the Uruguayan national team, the midfielder participated in the final minutes of the match against Colombia, in November last year, when the Uruguayans won 3-0 in the match valid for the South American Qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup.
Gabriel Neves on the field for Nacional in this year's Libertadores
