Nintendo Switch Lite: national version now on pre-order | sports

Although Nintendo hasn’t announced it yet, the Brazilian version of the Nintendo Switch Lite is already on pre-order on Amazon’s website. With the colors Yellow, Turquoise and Coral, the sales platform made the consoles available for the price of R$ 1,899. It is noteworthy that the video game will officially arrive in Brazil only on October 1st.

The national version is nothing more than the option with all console items in Portuguese. It is important to remember that this does not change the availability of content within the console, such as the games that can be played on it.

“The Nintendo Switch Lite was designed specifically for handheld gaming – so you can jump into your favorite games wherever you are. With its sleek, lightweight design, this system is ready to hit the road whenever you are. controllers are integrated into the system for handheld gaming, and the left side displays a control keyboard. Compatible Games: The Nintendo Switch Lite system plays the library of Nintendo Switch games that work in handheld mode.”