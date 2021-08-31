Nintendo Switch Lite officially arrives in Brazil for R$ 1,899

The product is on pre-order and will be released on October 1st in three colors: yellow, coral and turquoise

In July we brought the information that the Nintendo Switch Lite would officially arrive in Brazil, now, the Amazon started pre-sales of the product on its website, with launch scheduled for October 1st. The value is fixed at BRL 1,899 with three color options for the domestic market: yellow, turquoise and coral.

Anyone who wants to pre-order through the Amazon has the option of payment via bank slip or credit card, and it is possible to pay in installments in up to 10 installments without interest of BRL 189.90. The company offers free shipping to deliver this product to Amazon Prime service subscribers.

There is also the pre-sale benefit on Amazon, which is the Lowest Price Guaranteed, if the company decreases the value of the Nintendo Switch Lite until launch day, you will pay the lowest bidder.

O Nintendo Switch Lite was released abroad on September 20, 2019 to be a cheaper option for consumers, the console has some differences compared to the version originally released, the main one being the no connectivity to a TV, soon, removing a dock from the package.



As it is a console developed in a single block, it doesn’t have detachable joy-cons, being prepared only for games compatible with the portable mode, therefore, it is not possible to use it in games like Super Mario Party or Nintendo Lab, for this you need to purchase joy-cons separately. When purchasing games from Nintendo’s store, it already offers a warning of which modes are supported by a particular game.

Your screen is 5.5 inches with one 1280 x 720 resolution, despite being a little smaller than the screen of the original version, its pixel density turns out to be higher, which is a positive thing.

O Nintendo Switch Lite is equipped with a chip NVIDIA Tegra X1, 4GB RAM memory it is a 32GB storage (expandable via micro SD), the product weighs 275 grams and has Wi-Fi connectivity.



The pre-sale of the console from Nintendo can now be performed on the website of Amazon by clicking here, the product arrives by BRL 1,899 in colors turquoise, yellow and coral.

Nintendo Switch OLED will be the last Switch model launched by the company, it seems

There are no plans for a new model after the OLED version arrives on the market



