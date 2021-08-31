Nora de Glória Menezes talks about the actress’ state: ‘Very sad’

Tarcísio Filho’s wife, Mocita Fagundes, updated Glória Menezes’ fans about the actress’s state of health, weeks after the death of Tarcísio Meira, a victim of covid-19 complications.

The 86-year-old veteran artist was also infected by the virus and was hospitalized on the same day as her husband, but progressed well and recovered. According to Mocita, Glória is “very sad” for the death of her 50-year-old partner, but she has received the affection of her relatives to overcome the difficult moment.

”Glória is strengthened by the family’s love. She is a woman small in size, gigantic in strength. Gloria is a gift in the life of those who are lucky enough to have her around. We are filling her with love. Tarcisinho is with her. Maria Amélia (the actress’ granddaughter) too,” Mocita said in response to a follower who asked about the actress in her Instagram photo comments.

She also said that she will be taking care of Gloria from tomorrow. ‘I had to come to Porto Alegre, but I’ll be back to stay with her on Wednesday. Physically she looks great. She takes her daily walks, takes care of her food and has an enviable lucidity. Evidently he is very sad, it would be no different. But she doesn’t shy away from feelings. Live them with intensity. Little by little, she will regain the glow in her eyes that we always admire! Long live the Glory! Thanks for the affection!”, finished.

Mocita often uses social media to talk about his family and the loss of Tarcisio. Last week, she commented on the 85-year-old actor’s daily absence and spoke of “restart”.

“Family. Never has this feminine noun had so much meaning – as now. I look at this photo and I’m just proud! The ‘our royal couple’ surrounded by children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and in-laws. so large in number,” began Mocita, in a photo shared on his Instagram that shows Tarcisio Meira and Glória in the center, surrounded by their family.