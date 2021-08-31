‘Novo cangaço’ attacked at least 6 cities in SP in just over 1 year

The robbery carried out by a group of heavily armed men at dawn yesterday in Araçatuba (519 km from São Paulo), which left at least three people dead and another four injured, was not an isolated case. In just over a year, there have been at least six such attacks in the state.

The actions are repeated: criminals armed with rifles blow up ATMs, take hostages on the run, spread explosives on the streets and set fire to vehicles to isolate the city. In Araçatuba, the most violent action of its kind in the last two years, the group still used drones to monitor the movement of police officers.

Araçatuba’s action was only less violent compared to the attempted robbery of ATMs on April 4, 2019 in Guararema, in the metropolitan region of São Paulo, which had 11 suspects killed after an exchange of fire with the police.

After the attack, military police from the Gate (Special Tactical Actions Group) and COE (Special Command and Operations) moved from the capital to the city to support searches and collection of explosives.

Attack on Araçatuba

The secretary of Public Security of São Paulo, Colonel Álvaro Batista Camilo, affirmed that the gang had benefited from privileged information to carry out the robberies. “It’s another action with privileged information, and investigations are already underway to reach the authors,” said Camilo at a press conference.

See below the cities of São Paulo that were also the target of this type of action from 2020 until now.

Ourinhos

In the early morning hours of May 2, 2020, the city of Ourinhos, 371 kilometers from the capital of São Paulo, experienced moments of panic after a bank robbery. There was an exchange of fire between assailants and police. A PM base was targeted.

About 15 assailants used explosives in the robbery. Images on social media showed a convoy of vehicles on their way to action.

Botucatu

About 40 heavily armed men participated in an early morning robbery of July 30, 2020 in Botucatu, in the interior of São Paulo. The group placed explosives in at least three bank branches.

Residents were taken hostage. The group exchanged fire with military police and set fire to at least five vehicles on two highways as they fled. One of the assailants died after being shot in a confrontation. Almost 20 suspects were arrested.

Araraquara

Heavily armed bandits tried to rob bank branches in downtown Araraquara in the early hours of November 24, 2020. There was an exchange of gunfire between criminals and military police, but no one was hurt.

Images posted by city residents on social networks show the action of the bandits, who set fire to cars and at least one truck in the vicinity of the Military Police battalion to prevent the agents’ reaction.

mococa

In the early morning hours of April 7, criminals with high-caliber weapons attacked at least three bank branches in Mococa, a municipality with around 70,000 inhabitants in the interior of São Paulo, close to the border with Minas Gerais.

In images shared on social networks, it was possible to hear the shots and see people with heavy weapons, with projectiles left on the sidewalks. A municipal guard was injured.

Jarinu

At dawn on July 13, a gang formed by about 15 men armed with rifles and explosives assaulted a gold jewelry factory and two markets in Jarinu, a municipality with 30,000 inhabitants in the Jundiaí region. At least four vehicles were set on fire, closing off the two-way access. According to the Jarinu Civil Guard, the group had guarded the entrance to the factory using a drone to monitor the arrival of the police.

According to reports from residents, criminals arrived at the front of the factory in several vehicles and fired rifle shots at the security guardhouse. There was an exchange of fire between police and criminals. Nobody was hurt. A vehicle used by the gang was found by police officers in Cambuí, Minas Gerais, on the criminals’ escape route.

What is “new bandit”

The term refers to criminals who invaded Northeastern cities in the early 20th century to rob banks and strong cars. At the time, Virgulino Ferreira da Silva, Lampião, the most famous cangaceiro in history, acted.

The tactic is usually the same: criminals with high-caliber weapons and explosives generate panic in the population and leave the city.

The actions of the “new cangaço” may have members of criminal factions, especially the PCC. But they are usually not financed by the criminal organization, which can, however, rent weapons and logistical items.