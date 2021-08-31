Nubank Begins Unlocking Apple Pay to Users; see how to activate – Link

Nubank starts releasing the Apple Pay for customers of the digital bank from this Tuesday, 31, informs the company in a statement. Much requested by Brazilian fintech users, the novelty had been announced in early July, during the launch of the ultraviolet card. The implementation date, however, was still a mystery.

With Apple Pay, instant and touchless payments solution from the American technology giant, customers will be able to bring their iPhone or Apple Watch close to payment machines and make a purchase using credit or debit, without requiring a physical card nearby. The operation is authenticated by face reading (Face ID), biometric (Touch ID) or one-time password of Apple devices.

Nubank’s competitors already have Apple’s approach payment feature, such as Inter, Banco do Brasil, Itaú and Bradesco. Precisely because of the lag in relation to rivals, users of “roxinho” asked for the resource on the platform.

Nubank is known for its credit card, called ‘purple’

“This is one of the most awaited advertisements by our customers and we are happy to make it available. Compatibility with Apple Pay has been on our radar for some time and is one of the most frequent requests from users on social networks”, comments Nubank co-founder Cristina Junqueira. “Payments with digital wallets are super safe and make life easier for the customer, who can leave the house only with their cell phone or smartwatch, without worrying about their wallet”, he adds.

Nubank informs that the 40 million fintech customers in Brazil will receive the novelty. At a later time, the Mexicans, the country where the startup embarked in 2020, will win the Apple Pay.

Nubank has been integrated with the Google Pay digital wallet since February this year.

How to Activate Apple Pay on Nubank

To activate Apple Pay on Nubank, you must have an iPhone device to activate both your smartphone and your smart watch, the Apple Watch.

Then, the user must open the Nubank application, go to the “My Cards” screen and choose the card that will be used in the approximate payment.

Then, just click “Add to Apple Pay” and you’ll be taken to Apple’s Wallet (or Wallet) app — don’t forget to read and accept the terms of use and privacy. The user will also need to confirm the form of verification of the card.