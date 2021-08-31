Nubank buys Spin Pay instant payment platform

Nubank announced this Monday (30) another acquisition. This is Spin Pay, a company specialized in instant payments with support for purchases via PIX in e-commerce. The transaction amount was not disclosed.

Currently with more than 220 partner retailers, such as the airline GOL, Positivo and Lojas Renner, fintech offers alternative instant payment solutions even before the launch of PIX in 2020. It connects customers’ digital wallets to bank accounts , allowing real-time transfers.

The acquisition will enable Nubank to offer even more payment options for e-commerce, taking advantage of the platform tool that can integrate with any type of retail system. At the moment, the solution is available in services such as VTEX and Loja Integrada, and should soon arrive at Shopify Plus.

fintech serves department stores, airlines and companies from other segments.Source: Spin Pay/Reproduction

According to the bank, the operations of the two startups will follow independently after completion of the purchase, at least initially. Spin Pay will function as a separate business unit, developing new technologies, but aligned with the purposes of the company founded by David Vélez.

Recent acquisition history

The purchase of Spin Pay by Nubank was the fourth acquisition of the digital bank since last year. In 2020, fintech acquired the investment platform Easynvest (now Nu Invest), the Brazilian software engineering consultancy Plataformatec and the US-based consultancy and development company Cognitec.

In 2021, the purchase of the technology company Juntos Global, also of American origin, was closed. It specializes in offering automated and customized solutions for customer service.

In addition, the financial institution announced earlier this month its first investment in another company, as it led a series B investment round that raised $44 million for Indian digital bank Jupiter.