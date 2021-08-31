Nunes Marques grants motoboy the right not to appear at Covid’s CPI | Covid’s CPI

Minister Nunes Marques, of the Supreme Federal Court (STF), guaranteed the motorcycle courier Ivanildo Gonçalves da Silva the right not to appear at Covid’s CPI to give a statement, scheduled for this Tuesday (31).

Ivanildo Gonçalves da Silva was summoned, after a report from the Financial Activities Control Council (Coaf) indicated that the motoboy had withdrawn around R$ 4.7 million at the service of VTCLog, a company selected by the Ministry of Health to take care of storage and distribution of medicines. The document also indicates that, in all, the logistics company would have handled “in a suspicious way” R$ 117 million in the last two years.

If he attends the CPI, the decision establishes that Ivanildo may: remain silent faced with questions from parliamentarians; be assisted by a lawyer; not be subjected to the commitment to tell the truth; and not suffer physical and moral constraints due to the exercise of these prerogatives.

The decision was based on a request from Ivanildo Gonçalves da Silva’s lawyers, who argued to the STF that the summoning of the motoboy was “media”, illegal and would unduly expose privacy and intimacy. of Ivanildo.

The motoboy’s defense also said that the motoboy “does not play any role that can collaborate with the investigation”, as he “only” performs “transport services, including bank steps necessary for the administration of VTCLOG”.

Nunes Marques’ injunction considered that there is no correspondence between the facts investigated by the CPI and the information that served as the basis for Ivanildo’s summons.

“There is, therefore, no congruence between the facts that determined the opening of the CPI – public policies to fight the pandemic that reached Brazil in 2020 – and those that served as the basis for the summons of the petitioner: financial movement of VTClog without determining the period; withdrawals by the petitioner, in the last two years, of high amounts destined to his employer; trust relationship of the VTClog company with the petitioner; and transport, on his motorcycle, of BRL 430 thousand, on December 24, 2018, ‘night of Christmas'”.