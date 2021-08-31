Nutritionist’s Day: 7 food and exercise apps for a healthy lifestyle

d3sign/Getty Images

Today (31) the Nutritionist’s Day, a professional we turn to when we need guidance on food re-education, health and new habits related to our consumption of food and beverages, capable of providing benefits for the body and mind. The date was chosen in reference to the creation of the Brazilian Association of Nutritionists, which took place on August 31, 1949.

Although it is almost always associated with weight loss diets, nutritionist it is also essential for cases of prevention, treatment of diseases and problems caused by an inadequate diet, such as hypertension, diabetes and, mainly, obesity.

According to the WHO (World Health Organization), obesity is currently one of the greatest public health challenges in the world. It is estimated that by 2025, 2.3 billion adults will be overweight and 700 million will be obese. In Brazil, this chronic disease has increased 72% in the last 13 years, going from 11.8% of the population in 2006 to 20.3% in 2019. And, according to the latest survey by Vigitel (Surveillance of Risk Factors and Protection for Chronic Diseases by Telephone Survey), made in 2019, 55.4% of the population is overweight.

The study also reveals that 34.6% of Brazilians eat meat with excess fat and more than half – 56.9% – regularly drink whole milk, some of the factors responsible for excess weight and obesity in the country. Another worrying fact is that 29.8% of Brazilians consume soft drinks at least five times a week. On the other hand, only 20.2% ingest the amount recommended by the WHO of five or more servings a day of fruits and vegetables. And the conditions are even more critical with the high sedentary lifestyle that, according to a survey released by IBGE in 2020, it reaches 40.3% of Brazilians.

In this scenario, it is essential to have an adequate diet, which can be combined with regular physical exercise. This routine contributes to the health of vital organs, in addition to making the body more active and increasing the feeling of well-being.

Water Reminder The Water Reminder app provides the user with tips and features to help them consume the liquid correctly. The tool sends, at certain time intervals, notifications about the best times for consumption. It also analyzes the user’s gender and weight to calculate the amount of water needed throughout the day. The tool also provides a history of consumption, so he can have a sense of his progress and easily create goals. Available for Android and iOS. Play/Google Play





TecnoNutri TecnoNutri is one of the most popular applications for those who want to lose weight or make changes in their diet, but need help to create a regulated routine. The tool makes available to the user more than 45 diet, healthy eating, physical activity and even meditation programs, so that the user can choose the one that best suits his needs. The fitness programs have training aimed at slimming or gaining muscle mass, and all are simple, short-lived and can be done at home. Those who are unsure about the right foods for their diet can consult a weekly shopping list available in the app to organize their diet, and menus prepared by nutritionists. Available for Android and iOS. Play/Google Play





seven Seven is an application that makes physical exercises simpler and more fun, helping the user to achieve results in the shortest time possible. It is possible to customize training plans so that they can be carried out anytime, anywhere, without the need for equipment. In addition, it allows the user to practice with friends or other people with accounts in the app, providing additional encouragement and support. Available for Android and iOS. Play/Google Play





MyFitness Pal This smartphone and desktop app tracks diet and exercise, and uses gamification elements to motivate users. To track nutrients, simply scan the product’s barcodes or manually find them in the pre-existing database in the app. There are more than 14 million foods, including dishes from various countries and restaurant items, allowing the user to record everything they eat. Thanks to an engaged community of 200 million members, you can find useful tips and information about losing weight, keeping fit, or just controlling your calories. Available for Android and iOS. Play/Google Play





Light Recipes Recipes Light is the ideal application for anyone looking for a collection of healthy recipes to make at home. Weekly, the app receives and makes available new recipes for its users, with vegan and vegetarian options, but also healthy menus for meat, pasta and protein lovers. To top it off, there are several types of gluten-free and low- or zero-sugar desserts to eat guilt-free. Available for Android and iOS. Play/Google Play





lifesum Lifesum is an application that provides tools for the user to find the best way to eat healthy. These include meal plans and diet tips for any goal, sugar detox, calorie counter and food tracker with barcode reader for easy registration, health tracker with useful fitness information, and more . Available for Android and iOS. Play/Google Play





Movesum Developed as a complement to Lifesum, Movesum is an application that brings a new concept of counting steps, which helps the user to find the motivation to exercise. The tool provides a simple and effective way to set movement goals, maintain commitment, and connect activities to the way the user eats. Smart notifications contribute to achieving daily goals and setting up activities. In addition, it also gives the user a clearer view of how the food they eat can affect their exercise, mood and body. Another important detail is that the tool uses Google Fit to read the user’s movement data. Available for Android and iOS. Play/Google Play

