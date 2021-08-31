Of course is sued for using term ‘5G’ in advertising

The National Consumer Secretariat (Senacom) opened this Monday (30) an administrative proceeding against Claro, because of possible false advertising. The action was prompted by the use of the term “5G” in an advertising campaign released by the mobile operator.

According to the agency, the use of the expression, even before the auction of the 5G frequency by the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel), can mislead consumers. In the process, the idea is to verify whether the information transmitted by the company, in the item in question, is clarifying or not.

According to Economic value, Claro should not be prohibited from informing its customers about the launch of the new mobile broadband technology in Brazil. However, Senacom wants to prevent it from taking advantage of the customer’s lack of knowledge about the “real” 5G connection.

The new technology promises connection speeds much higher than current ones.Source: Unsplash

The operator will have a period of 10 days to present its defense to the body, which is linked to the Ministry of Justice and Public Security. If any violation of the Consumer Defense Code is found, tele will be subject to sanctions, including the application of a fine in the amount of R$ 11 million.

Compliance with standards

In a note, Claro said that it launched the 5G DSS technology in 2020 with authorization from Anatel, clarifying that it was not 5G. The company also claims that it follows the nomenclatures defined internationally by institutions such as 3GPP and has a page dedicated to answering questions regarding DSS.

In early August, Senacom filed a similar lawsuit against TIM, considering that it would be leading consumers to believe that it is the next generation of mobile internet by marketing the 5G DSS. Oi and Vivo are also in the sights of Senacom, which opened a preliminary investigation against the two companies.