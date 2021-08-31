“Ok” from Galiotte, verbal agreement and more: defender had a foot and a half outside Palmeiras on the last day of the window

Palmeiras fans expected the hiring of a center forward in this transfer window, but that hasn’t happened yet and the reinforcement for the attack should be for the next administration. Abel Ferreira would like to have a player with a ‘nose’ for a goal and was even excited about the names being considered, but there was no progress in the negotiations.









Who almost left Verdão was Danilo Barbosa. According to information from journalist Venê Casagrande, from the portal “The day”, the Alaves tried to hire the steering wheel at the last minute before closing the transfer window. As the athlete is only loaned to Verdão and has not been convinced since he was hired, the Palmeiras leaders gave “ok”.

However, the lack of time meant that the negotiation was not enshrined. Also according to the publication, the offer from the Spaniards was for a loan for a season and higher wage appreciation during the current contract. The business still had a contractually established purchase option.

As the transaction has not been completed, the defender follows normally at Palmeiras. There was a rumor that the athlete could be loaned to another Brazilian team, but this was nothing but speculation. The player believes he can still surrender and help Abel Ferreira during the current season.

Despite the ok of the board (Galiotte and company) for the departure of Danilo Barbosa, the relationship between the parties is very good. On the other hand, the steering wheel didn’t fall in the favor of the fans either and many already understand that he won’t do much with Verdão’s shirt.