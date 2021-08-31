Operators investigated by government for citing 5G offer in advertisements | Technology

This Monday (30) Claro became another target of an administrative proceeding at the National Consumer Secretariat (Senacon), linked to the Ministry of Justice, for citing the offer of 5G in advertisements before the auction of frequencies for the new technology .

In early August, Senacon filed for the same reason in relation to TIM. The secretariat also conducts a preliminary investigation against Vivo and Oi.

The findings deal with announcements by operators about a service that offers a first experience of 5G by sharing frequencies used by the 4G network.

This service uses the so-called DSS (Dynamic Spectrum Sharing, or Dynamic Spectrum Sharing), a feature in which operators can allocate part of the 4G frequencies to the 5G signal.

As it depends on a sort of borrowing part of the frequency, the 5G DSS does not have the full potential promised by 5G. The fifth generation mobile internet signal will begin to be released after the auction of frequencies, scheduled by the federal government to take place in October.

Senacon’s Department of Consumer Protection and Defense (DPDC) stated that it wants to find out if Claro and TIM’s advertising campaigns on 5G can mislead customers by making them wrongly believe that there is an effective implementation of the new technology in Brazil.

5G offer before auction

According to Senacon, operators “cannot transfer to the consumer the burden of researching, comparing and differentiating the technical functionalities of each of the modal network technologies implemented or to be implemented”.

The agency stated that companies must transmit information properly and make explicit in advertising campaigns the scope of the service that the consumer may hire.

“The process will seek to verify that the information given to the consumer is clear and adequate, and not prohibit the advertising company from informing the consumer public that it is at an advanced stage of development of a certain product, which is not yet ready to be launched in the market for immediate acquisition, but that will happen soon,” explained Senacon.

The secretariat stated that a preliminary analysis indicated that Claro’s campaigns may fall under false advertising practices provided for in the Consumer Defense Code.

Claro must present its defense within 10 days, the same deadline offered to TIM at the beginning of August. If convicted, companies may face administrative sanctions with fines that can reach R$ 11 million.

Wanted by G1, Claro stated that it launched the 5G DSS service in 2020 after approval by Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency).

The operator claimed that it follows nomenclatures defined by 3GPP, an organization that sets standards on mobile networks. The company also said that 5G DSS is offered to customers at no additional cost.

“Claro guides its performance in the deepest respect in consumer relations and in compliance with all standardization and standardization bodies in the telecommunications industry,” he said in a statement.

TIM stated to the G1 who agree that, at this time, the use of the term “5G” in advertising is inappropriate because the new technology will only be available after the frequency levy.

The company also pointed out that it expressed its position to Conar (National Advertising Self-Regulation Council) and to the Ministry of Communications.

“Given the continuity of other operators in using the expression ‘5G’ in their advertisements, TIM assessed that it could not be at a competitive disadvantage. It then chose to use the term correctly and transparently, informing that the service is being offered is the 5G DSS,” said the operator.

