Ox prices drop wholesale with slow replacement

The physical live cattle market registered lower prices in most production and marketing regions this Monday. According to the analyst at Safras & Mercado, Fernando Henrique Iglesias, the trend is for meatpackers to maintain downward pressure in the short term, in line with the position of great comfort in their slaughter schedules, positioned above seven business days in some cases .

“The incidence of term animals, in addition to the use of confinement

own, made the position even more comfortable among the refrigerators in

bigger size,” said Iglesias.

On the other hand, beef exports remain at an excellent level, with high expectations for a new monthly record in August. “Brazil continues to gain market share, especially with Chinese importers. Argentina’s political decisions, added to Australia’s herd problems, have placed Brazil in a privileged position in the supply of beef on a world scale”, pointed out Iglesias.

As a result, in São Paulo, the reference for the arroba do boi was R$ 311 in the term modality, against R$ 311 on Friday. In Goiania

(GO), the arroba was priced at R$298, compared to R$299 to R$300.

Dourados (MS), the at sign was indicated at BRL 311 to BRL 312, compared to BRL

312. In Cuiabá, the arroba was indicated at R$ 303, against R$ 304. In

Uberaba (MG), prices at R$ 309 at arroba, stable.

Wholesale

Beef once again had lower market prices

wholesaler. According to Iglesias, the slow replacement between wholesale and retail in

period before the turn of the month justifies the drop in indications.

“The expectation is that some price reaction will be evidenced with the entry of wages into the economy, motivating the replacement between wholesale and retail. Even with a greater propensity for readjustments in wholesale beef, there is little room for resumption of high-fat cattle, considering the very comfortable position of the slaughter schedules,” said Iglesias.

The forequarter was priced at R$16.50, per kilo, down by R$0.40. Needle tip was also priced at BRL 16.50 per kilo, a drop of BRL 0.40. Rear quarter is priced at R$ 21.25 per kilo.