Paraíba records 6 deaths, 158 new cases and 18% occupancy of beds Covid-19

Paraíba registered, this Monday (30), 158 cases of Covid-19. 06 new deaths were also confirmed since the last update, three of which occurred in the last 24 hours. According to the epidemiological bulletin released by the State Department of Health (SES) to ClickPB since the last update, 75 (47.46%) are moderate or severe cases and 83 (52.54%) are mild.

Now, Paraíba totals 433,170 confirmed cases of the disease, which are distributed across all 223 municipalities. To date, 1,165,829 Covid-19 diagnostic tests have been performed.

The deaths registered in this bulletin took place between March 30 and August 30, two in private hospitals and the others in public hospitals. With that, the state totals 9,182 deaths. The bulletin also records a total of 319,839 patients recovered from the disease.

Concentration of cases

Five municipalities concentrate 93 new cases, which corresponds to 58.86% of the cases registered on Monday. They are: Campina Grande, with 52 new cases, totaling 43,335; Ducks, with 21 new cases, totaling 13,889; João Pessoa, with 12 new cases, totaling 104,375; Santa Luzia, with 04 new cases, totaling 2,342; Sousa, with 04 new cases, totaling 7,178.

* Preliminary official data (source: e-sus VE, Sivep Influenza and SIM) extracted at 10 am on 8/30/2021, subject to change by the municipalities.

Deaths

Until this Monday, 222 cities in Paraíba registered deaths by Covid-19. The 06 deaths confirmed in this bulletin occurred among residents of the municipalities of Frei Martinho (1); João Pessoa (2); Ducks (1); Santa Luzia (1); and São João do Rio do Peixe (1). The victims are 06 men, aged between 40 and 76 years. Four had hypertension and one had no comorbidity.

Covid-19 bed occupancy

The total occupancy of ICU beds (adult, pediatric and obstetric) across the state is 18%. Making a cut only of ICU beds for adults in the Metropolitan Region of João Pessoa, the occupancy rate reaches 13%. In Campina Grande 28% of adult ICU beds are occupied and 17% of adult ICU beds are occupied in the sertão. According to the State Center for Hospital Regulation, 09 patients were admitted in the last 24 hours. In all, 211 patients are admitted to the referral units.

Vaccine Coverage

The application of 3,374,607 doses was registered in the SI-PNI information system. So far, 2,413,708 people have been vaccinated with the first dose and 960,899 have completed the vaccination schedules where 898,552 have taken both doses and 62,347 have used a single dose immunizer. Paraíba has already distributed a total of 3,899,890 doses of vaccine to municipalities.