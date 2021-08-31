Paris adopts 30 km/h speed limit for cars | International news and analysis | DW

The municipality of Paris has imposed a speed limit of 30 kilometers per hour throughout its perimeter, as of this Monday (30/08). Thus, the restriction that already applied to 60% of the roads in the French capital is now also valid on the main streets of the ring road and on highways.

Despite some criticism, authorities say the decision is in line with an opinion poll according to which 59% of Parisians approve of the new speed limit. In addition, he would also respond to an appeal for strict limits in urban areas issued in May by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Paris authorities announced the measure in July as a means of increasing traffic safety, creating more space for cyclists, reducing noise and contributing to climate protection.

“The goal is to reduce the space taken up by cars, which involves lowering their speeds,” explained Deputy Mayor David Belliard.

Speed ​​restriction criticism

The speed limit was one of the promises of Paris mayor, socialist Anne Hidalgo, in her 2020 election campaign. She has also expanded bike lanes and is pushing plans to remove 60,000 of the city’s approximately 140,000 ground-level parking lots .

Critics claim that the new measures against automobiles will create traffic chaos for residents and for those who regularly travel to the capital from the suburbs.

The 40 Millions d’Automobilistes motorists association also questions the decision, arguing that Paris already has few traffic accidents, with the majority involving cyclists.

av/ek (AFP, DPA)