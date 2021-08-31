Pedro Bial Interviews Reporter to Whom Bin Laden Revealed Plan to Attack US | conversation with bial

It was by chance, on a bus, that the Brazilian Simone Duarte met the pakistani Baker Atyani, journalist who interviewed Osama bin Laden in June 2001, two months before the 9/11 attacks. baker is one of the characters in the book “The Wind Has Changed Direction: The 9/11 The World Has Not Seen”, compilation of stories from victims of the War on Terror. Simone, author of the book, headed the TV Globo from New York and narrated live the attack on the Twin Towers. She is baker were the interviewees in the conversation with bial of Monday, 30/8, which discussed the 20 years of the tragedy.