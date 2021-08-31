Pelé sends a message to Cristiano Ronaldo after the official announcement of his return to Manchester United

This Tuesday (31), Pele sent a message to the attacker Cristiano Ronaldo on your Instagram. The king wished him good luck in returning the Portuguese to his home, the Manchester United. The player left the youth and returns to the English team after 12 seasons away from his old club.

Cristiano replied Pelé thanking the king for his support in his return to the English team. The striker was revealed by Sporting, from Portugal, and transferred to Manchester United when he was 18 years old, but it was in 2003 that he emerged into international football and was consecrated with a Red Devils shirt.

Pelé sends a message to Cristiano Ronaldo. (Photo: Instagram Play)



At Manchester, he had one of his best seasons, leading United to the 2007/08 Champions League. In the same year, was voted the best player in the world by FIFA for the first time.